Buhari’s govt ‘completely helpless, has come to its wits end’ —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government “is completely helpless and has come to its wits end in governance.”

The party was responding to a statement by Buhari’s presidency saying that Nigerians should ‘wait on God’ for solutions to the insecurity in our country.

The PDP said that the statement was a direct admission of failure by Buhari and that it validated the position of majority of Nigerians that the president “is grossly incompetent and should step aside.”

“This statement further goes to confirm that the Buhari’s administration has outlived its usefulness, if it had any, and that the promises and assurances made by President Buhari, on the fight against insecurity amount to mere lip service” the PDP further declared in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Saturday.

“While we believe in the powers and interventions of God, our party restates that such comes with the commitment, determination and show of responsibility on the part of those in leadership position; an obligation in which the Buhari Presidency has completely failed.

“The PDP therefore finds it disturbing that while our nation passes through this trying time, officials of the Buhari Presidency are shamelessly alluding to how they sleep in comfort of their homes ‘ensconced in the tender bosom’ of their ‘wives and girlfriends’.

“This is even more distressing coming from the office of the Commander in Chief, who had failed in his promise to lead the fight against terrorists from the fronts.

“It is however instructive to note that the Buhari Presidency acts as if it is not in sync with the reality of our nation,” the statement read in part.

