Buhari’s govt deserves credit for prompt response to students’ abduction, other challenges – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s govt deserves credit for prompt response to students’ abduction, other challenges – Presidency
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said on Monday the current administration deserves credit for constantly responding promptly to students abduction and other security challenges in the country.
He said President Muhammadu Buhari would do everything possible to ensure the safe return of the abducted 373 students of Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangabe, Bauchi State, without compromising the country’s sovereignty.
Adesina, who stated these when he featured in Channels Television’s programme, “Politics Today,” dismissed reports that the Federal Government has paid ransom to secure the release of the abducted students.
He insisted that the federal government would disclose to Nigerians if ransom has been paid to facilitate the release of the students.
The presidential aide said: “It is easy to say negotiations and dialogue should not be done but to the President, each situation is taken according to its peculiarities.
“If ransom was paid, the government will tell the country and if ransom was not paid, it will say so.
“If there was payment, it will be disclosed and if there was payment, it will not be my duty because I speak for the President. The President will not be the one to pay the ransom, the agencies that will pay the ransom have spokesmen who can confirm or deny whether ransoms were paid.
READ ALSO: Buhari excited at return of abducted Kagara schoolchildren
“I can assure you that the abducted students will be released at the shortest possible time. That is why the government is working; federal government, state government, inter-agency collaboration, everything is being done to bring those schoolgirls back.
“When the abductions of the students happened, how do they end? We had Dapchi, they were recovered. We had Kankara, they were recovered. We had Kagara, they were recovered. We are working on Jangebe in Zamfara now. You look at the end results.
“This is a vast country with security challenges. There could be glitches, there could be shortcomings in one area of the other but how do those things end. So, give some credit to this government.
“There is nothing wrong about being reactive, you can’t be proactive about everything. In security, there will be things you will also react to. Yes, you can be proactive about certain things but the truth is that you cannot prevent everything.
“No single country in the world has been able to prevent security challenges but the speed with which you react and the efficiency with which you react will matter.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal
Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate
Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...