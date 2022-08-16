Buhari’s govt failed to provide security, welfare to Nigerians —Afenifere

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has berated the current administration for failing to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians as the economy spirals due to high inflation rate.

This stance was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Afenifere’s spokesman, Jare Ajayi, who further slammed the shoddy handling of terrorism across the country.

The group also referred to Garba Shehu’s statement that a terrorist “deceived” the government into releasing his wife and children without also releasing the passengers who had been kidnapped from the Abuja-Kaduna train as “extremely regrettable and an admission of failure.”

The statement read, “In view of the fact that the government is expected to possess superior power in virtually everything in a country, considering the fact that the primary responsibilities of the government are the provision of security and welfare for the people, the present administration has failed to provide either security or welfare for the people of Nigeria in recent times.

“One may not be wrong to state that President Buhari’s government greatly lost the confidence, trust, and hope that were invested in it at inception. It is a pity.

“Afenifere is pleading with President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently put a stop to the needless sacrifice of the lives of innocent Nigerians by terrorists.

Read also: ‘Nigerians want concrete action on insecurity not sympathy,’ Afenifere tells Buhari

“The President, among others, should call the terrorists’ bluff, equip the security agencies materially, logistically, and in terms of morale-boosting, and be genuinely committed to Nigeria and the people.

“States that are willing to set up state police forces should be allowed to do so. These things are the minimum that the President can do and they are not difficult to be done at all. It only takes the desired political and moral will on the part of the President to do so.”

Afenifere further reiterated the need for restructuring as a panacea for most of the challenges plaguing the country.

“If he could allow the restructuring of the country right now, history would be kinder to him.

“The president should, without wasting any more time, get these things done as suggested above. And in doing so, he could also delegate more powers so that the engine of the state could run faster and more efficiently!,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now