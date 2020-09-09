Buhari’s govt has failed Nigerians —Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, said on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had failed Nigerians.

Secondus, who stated this while addressing PDP supporters at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, added that the party identified with citizens who had been exposed to unprecedented hardship, poverty, hunger and death by the government which had failed to fulfill its pre-election promises.

The PDP members were protesting the recent hike in petrol pump price and electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

Secondus also knocked the government for applauding itself over unverifiable claims of achievements.

He said: “When they were looking for power in 2015, they promised to provide jobs for our youths, they promised to reduce the pump price of petroleum products and protect lives and property.

“But what do we have today? When they took over, a bag of rice was N18,000 today it is N35,000 is this progress?”

