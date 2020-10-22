Buhari’s govt has long been ineffectual, with a willful indifference –Chimamanda

Renowned Nigeria author, Adichie Chimamanda has stated that the government of the incumbent President of Nigeria; “Muhammadu Buhari has long been ineffectual, with a kind of willful indifference”.

The writer who stated this in an opinion piece in the New York Times published on Thursday said that the Nigerian government has “turned on its people” in its reaction to the anti-police brutality protests.

Adichie also narrated the horrific encounter her cousin had with the hated Special Anti-Riot Squad (SARS) whose actions has led to the protests in the opinion piece circulated by the American tabloid.

She said; “Under his leadership, insecurity has worsened; there is the sense that Nigeria could very well burn to the ground while the president remains malevolently aloof.

READ ALSO: Playwright, Chimamanda Adichie loses father

“The president himself has often telegraphed a contemptuous self-righteousness, as though engaging fully with Nigerians is beneath him. Twelve hours after soldiers shot peaceful protesters, Mr. Buhari still had not addressed the nation.

“The Nigerian state has turned on its people. The only reason to shoot into a crowd of peaceful citizens is to terrorise: to kill some and make the others back down. It is a colossal and unforgivable crime. The brazenness is chilling, that the state would murder its citizens, in such an obviously premeditated way, as though certain of the lack of consequences,” she lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions