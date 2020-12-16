Buhari’s govt has thrown Nigeria into confusion, sorrow – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, on Wednesday lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has thrown Nigeria into confusion, grieve, pain, and sorrow over its inability to address the country’s worsening insecurity.

Secondus, who stated this at the flag-off of road projects in Bauchi State, was reacting to last Friday’s abduction of dozens of students at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankura, Katsina State.

He charged President Buhari to immediately secure the release of the abducted schoolboys in his home state.

The PDP chairman said: “Today is one day that we never looked up to. It is a moment of confusion, grief, and pain and sorrow in our dear country.

“You know that Nigeria is currently undergoing serious distress and now in Bauchi, the governor is putting smiles on the faces of the people in terms of massive transformation of the state capital and other cities of Bauchi State.

“Permit me to take one minute for us to observe a minute silence for those that have been killed, especially the farmers, and also to pray for our young ones, the students that were kidnapped in Katsina State.

“All we can say is that we want back our boys from Katsina State both here, at the national and international levels, and I’m quite sure, President Buhari will want back, our boys from Katsina State.”

He said the PDP is intact and ready to take over the mantle of the country’s leadership from Buhari in 2023 and rescue it from the present quagmire.

Secondus added: “Our party is intact, our party is united for the rescue of our nation, Nigeria. You can see the situation we find ourselves now in Nigeria. Nigeria is in crisis, Nigeria is confused under Buhari’s administration.

“The only hope is that the PDP will rescue Nigeria when the time comes by the special grace of God.”

