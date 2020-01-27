Buhari’s govt highest with ‘clinically insane’ people in Nigeria’s history —Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has decried the number of alleged sociopaths and clinically insane people in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Fani-Kayode, who defined sociopath to mean someone that “is unable to feel the pain of their victims and those they afflict”, said the number of such persons and clinically insane persons in the current government were more than any other government in the history of Nigeria.

Read also: PDP TO NASS: Summon Buhari on national security now

He stated this in a tweet on his verified Twitter account-@realFFK.

He wrote, “Do you know what a sociopath is? Someone that is unable to empathise or feel the pain of their victims and those that they afflict. The Buhari administration has more sociopaths and clinically insane people in its ranks than any other Government in the history of Nigeria”.

Join the conversation

Opinions