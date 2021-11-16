Buhari’s govt lacks capacity to tackle insecurity, fix economy – Ortom

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday renewed his attack on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The governor, who addressed journalists in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to address worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

He said the country is currently “under siege,” warning that if urgent steps are not taken, “terrorists would overrun the country in no distant time.”

He claimed that at least 1,700 persons had been killed in Benue since President Buhari assumed office in 2015.

According to him, 1.5 million persons are still in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state with no hope of returning to their ancestral homes anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Worst military regime better than Buhari’s govt – Ortom

Ortom said he was forced to speak out against threats to the country’s sovereignty as a patriotic citizen, adding that those keeping silent in the face of evil perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals are worse than the perpetrators.

He said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) government did not only fail Nigerians but has also appeared helpless in the fight against insecurity and has shown that it has no capacity to fix the economy, agriculture and education.”

The governor insisted that Nigeria’s worst military regime is better than the present administration.

He alleged that a cabal in the government prevented him from meeting Buhari to discuss the issue of insecurity, saying that was why he started talking to the press.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now