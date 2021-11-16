Politics
Buhari’s govt lacks capacity to tackle insecurity, fix economy – Ortom
The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday renewed his attack on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The governor, who addressed journalists in Abuja, urged the Federal Government to address worsening insecurity in Nigeria.
He said the country is currently “under siege,” warning that if urgent steps are not taken, “terrorists would overrun the country in no distant time.”
He claimed that at least 1,700 persons had been killed in Benue since President Buhari assumed office in 2015.
According to him, 1.5 million persons are still in the internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the state with no hope of returning to their ancestral homes anytime soon.
READ ALSO: Worst military regime better than Buhari’s govt – Ortom
Ortom said he was forced to speak out against threats to the country’s sovereignty as a patriotic citizen, adding that those keeping silent in the face of evil perpetrated by unscrupulous individuals are worse than the perpetrators.
He said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) government did not only fail Nigerians but has also appeared helpless in the fight against insecurity and has shown that it has no capacity to fix the economy, agriculture and education.”
The governor insisted that Nigeria’s worst military regime is better than the present administration.
He alleged that a cabal in the government prevented him from meeting Buhari to discuss the issue of insecurity, saying that was why he started talking to the press.
