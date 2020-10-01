Buhari’s govt leading Nigeria into ‘extreme decay’ —PDP Governors | Ripples Nigeria

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Thursday the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had supervised Nigeria’s slide into extreme decay in the last five years.

In a statement titled: “Reflection on Nigeria @ 60: The past, Present and Way Forward…We need a national dialogue,” and signed by the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, the governors also lamented that the present administration had widened Nigeria’s fault lines with divisive actions.

They added that the country appeared to be in reverse gear with the current state of affairs.

The governors said: “In the last five years, under the APC-controlled administration, Nigeria has continued on the downward slide into extreme decay, with the country displacing India as the poverty capital of the world, with an estimated 87 million Nigerians living on less than $1.9 a day (Brooking Institute 2018).

“We as leaders must strive harder to make sure that poverty is minimised in all parts of the country. This is even made worse by the fact that in 2019 Nigeria ranked 93rd out of 117 qualifying countries with a score of 27.9 below Guinea and Mali in the Global Hunger index.

“It is also regrettable to note that the Buhari-led APC administration has plunged Nigeria deeper into the debt trap after the country had exited from its initial debt burden from the London and Paris Clubs under the PDP-led administration.

“It is indeed sad to observe that Nigeria’s external debt hit a 16- year high of $27 billion in December 2019, just higher than the $20.8 billion in external level as at 2005 when Nigeria exited from the club of its foreign creditors. Any loan acquired that is not directly tied to a meaningful infrastructure that can help Nigeria’s progress should not be taken.

“Our country under this same administration has also scored high on the global terrorism index, reaching an all-time high of 9.01 percent in 2016 and 8.6 percent in 2018 on the global terrorism index from an all-time low of 6.31 percent in 2010 to 7.9 percent in 2012 during the period the PDP was in power.

“This unfortunate situation has placed our nation in the league of countries deeply wrecked by terrorism such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia, and Syria etc.”

The governors said they feel the pains of Nigerians in the North-East, North-West and other parts of the country who are victims of terror attacks.

