Buhari’s govt may activate anti-people policies in 2021 —HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has predicted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari may activate anti-people policies that may be targeted at abridging the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms of citizens in 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, who expressed disappointment at the declining respect for the fundamental human rights of citizens under the administration of President Buhari.

Onwubiko further added that there are an abundance of supporting facts to show that the President Buhari-led administration will in the year 2021 seek to further tighten the noose around the determination of social critics and human rights activists in the country.

He said there are “ominous signs that there could be a deliberate activation by the Federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari of some sets of anti-people policies that may be targeted at abridging the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms of the citizens such as the Rights to civil liberty, Freedoms of movement and ASSOCIATION and most importantly, there could be a renewed resolve by this government to curb the freedom of Expression and Speech.

“There are an abundant of supporting facts to show that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will in the year 2021 seek to further tighten the noose around the determination of social critics and human rights activists to speak out loud and clear against the rise in the violent abuses of the Constitutionally protected and guaranteed fundamental freedoms of the citizens,” the statement by HURIWA read in part.

