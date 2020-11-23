Buhari’s govt on life support system -Eedris Abdulkareem

A member of the defunct group musical group, The Remedies, Eedris Abdulkareem, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as very mean.

The ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner, who stated this on his official Instagram page on Monday, added that the government is on a life support system.

Abdulkareem was reacting to the current state of the Nigerian economy in Nigeria.

He commended Nigerians for their perseverance, saying it’s a miracle to live in Nigeria at this point.

The singer wrote: “When you see a Nigerian living in Nigeria, give him/her some accolades.

“It is a miracle to live here. Shocking if you save a Naira a day you may not have up to a dollar at the end of the year.

“$1=N475, A very mean regime, surviving on propagandas and life support system.”

