Buhari’s govt represents the opposite of the virtues of June 12 —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday accused the current administration of eroding all the virtues that June 12 symbolised in the life of the nation.

At a world press conference in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the “value the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Abiola lived and died for – credible electoral process, respect for rule of law, regard for the constitutional separation of power and unity, national cohesion and sensibility of Nigerians” had been violated by the current administration.

He said: “At the foundation of every genuine democracy is a credible electoral process. Painfully, the Buhari presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have continued to suppress every genuine effort for reforms that will improve our electoral processes.

“It is instructive to note that President Buhari and APC came to power in 2015 as a result of electoral reform carried out by PDP administration.

“Sadly, Mr. President has frustrated every move to ensure a more credible election, particularly by refusing to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill sent to him by the NASS.

“In the last five years, our democracy has been under siege and witnessed the worst forms of violations in our political history.”

The party listed some of the alleged ills of the government to include electoral malpractices, nepotism in appointments, political intolerance, and violation of constitutional provisions, financial recklessness, and disobedience of court orders, among others.

The PDP urged the president to use the last three years of his final tenure in office to restore the credibility of elections in the country.

Ologbondiyan added:

“Our party, therefore, demands that President Buhari speaks to the issue of amendment to the Electoral Act in his June 12 address and to within the next 14 days, initiate the process of returning the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the National Assembly, with a strong commitment to sign it into law immediately it is passed by the legislature.

“Our party holds that it behoves on President Buhari to initiate an electoral reform process immediately, even if that will be the only legacy that posterity will record for him in his eight years in office.”

