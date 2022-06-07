‘Buhari’s govt terrorist in nature’ —Aisha Yesufu

Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has branded the Muhammdu Buhari-led government as terrorist in nature, given its continued dearth of concern for the lives of Nigerians abandoned to insecurity.

Aisha, who said this in a statement on Monday, slammed the president for holding a dinner with members of All Progressive Congress (APC) the night a number of innocent worshippers were killed in a church.

Scores of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, were brutally slain my bandits in the course of service on Sunday.

Many others suffered various injuries and are currently at different hospitals receiving treatments.

Reacting, Aisha said that the ruling APC has no iota of love for the people they purportedly govern, adding that the dinner should have been suspended.

She charged Nigerians to leverage the coming election to decide on the fate of the country, stressing that the country was on the brink.

She said: “Buhari government is terrorist in nature. And that’s why they would not feel anything when terrorists go out to kill people who are worshipping. Despite what happened in Ondo state, Buhari and his cohorts were busy in a meeting in Abuja. They were smiling and even sharing their videos with Nigerians.

“Don’t expect Buhari to be pained. What is it that Buhari has not done. He did the same during #Endsars protest. Protesters were hunted down in South East, Kaduna and others.

“You and I are the ones to change the story. We are being terrorized by the government that’s supposed to grant us basic security. Nowhere is safe. The latest victims thought they were safe.

“Let me tell you something. We’re on our own and unless we come together, focus on the pain we are going through and channel it into holding our leaders accountable, nothing will change. 2023 elections is for survival.”

