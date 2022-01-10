Buhari’s govt to ramp up fight against terrorism, APC pledges in wake of Zamfara killings

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was ready to ramp up efforts in order to ensure the elimination of terrorism in Nigeria.

This was made known on Monday in a statement issued by the National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, in response to the massacre of villagers in Zamfara State.

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari government has been steadfast in retooling the armed forces, recruitment of personnel and intensified training to enhance their operational capacity in safeguarding public safety and the territorial integrity of the country.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) is deeply pained and condemns the recent killings of innocent Nigerians in their villages in Zamfara State by criminal gangs also known as bandits.

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: State Police not an option —Buhari

“Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country.”

The APC also expressed its condolences to the families, the government, and the people of the state.

“The military and other security services whose concerted onslaught on the camps of the criminals is ensuring the rescue of kidnapped citizens and neutralising the criminal elements,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now