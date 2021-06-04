Buhari’s govt trying to cover atrocities with Twitter ban – Ozekhome | Ripples Nigeria

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), alleged on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government was trying to cover its atrocities from the international community with the decision to suspend the operations of microblogging platform, Twitter, in the country.

Ozekhome who disclosed this in a statement titled: “When A Tottering Government Twiddles Twitter,” was reacting to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed’s statement announcing the ban of the platform in Nigeria.

He said: “Well, I am not surprised that the Federal Government has suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria. Are you? I have always said that this government has a very thin skin for criticism. It is a government that cannot take punches, but delights in always giving punches to adversaries, real or imaginary.

“What does Nigerian government think Twitter loses by being suspended? It is just the Nigerian people that will suffer, in the same way the government has been punishing Nigerians in the last six years. Twitter will not even bother whether Nigerians use Twitter or not.

“So, it is the same beleaguered Nigerian people that will suffer, not the Federal Government or Twitter, because the Federal Government is a minute minuscule aspect of the Nigerian society, made up of only a few selected elite that do not care about the common man.”

“The government knows that Nigerians now express their resentment and protest through Twitter, by telling the whole world how Nigeria has been turned into a corruption haven, and a sprawling field of butchery, extra-judicial executions and slaughtering.

“Those in government do not want the world to hear about their atrocities. So, they just gleefully tell the world that they have suspended Twitter and that they would soon license other OTT and social media operations.

“These people in government know that Nigerians have been reaching out to the whole world, and they are very embarrassed that the breeze has been blowing, and the smelly backside of the fowl is always being opened for the whole world to see and smell its odorous side.

“This is the same government that undeservedly rode to power using the same Twitter and other social media platforms it now detests.

“I am greatly disappointed about this government round and round. I feel very sad as a Nigerian being led by a government of one scandal per day.”

