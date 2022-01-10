Buhari’s govt will crush bandits, Boko Haram insurgents – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday expressed optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would crush the bandits and Boko Haram insurgents before the end of his tenure in 2023.

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He was reacting to the recent killings of 200 people by bandits in 10 communities in Zamfara State.

READ ALSO: ‘Boko Haram degraded, Army better equiped,’ APC responds to rising tension in Nigeria

The statement read: “The government has been steadfast in retooling the Armed Forces, recruitment of personnel, and intensified training to enhance their operational capacity in safeguarding public safety and the territorial integrity of the country.

“We assure Nigerians that banditry and insurgency will be crushed. Indeed, the recent designation of these satanic, evil and criminal elements as terrorist groups will further buoy our security services to deal with them as such and ultimately contain their nefarious activities in the country.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now