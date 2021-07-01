 Buhari’s govt will leave behind stronger democratic institutions for Nigeria – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari’s govt will leave behind stronger democratic institutions for Nigeria – Presidency

The Presidency said on Thursday the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would continue to work for the progress of the country.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this while receiving an award from the Progressive Councilors Forum (PCF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the government is determined to leave behind stronger democratic institutions and culture that would continue to drive development in the country.

Adesina stressed that President Buhari remained focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering the dividends of democracy to every citizen.

READ ALSO: Nigeria will continue to work with China on critical projects – Presidency

He said: “We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the President.”

The presidential aide assured the PCF that the administration would also welcome partnerships that would propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

