Buhari’s govt working hard to address youth unemployment in Nigeria – Sports minister

The Federal Government has appealed to unemployed youths in the country to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, made the appeal when he featured in a Channels Television’s programme, “Politics Today.”

Dare, who spoke on youth unemployment in the country, said the government was determined to address the problem.

He said: “This government has tried to change the fundamentals of youth engagement to move from just merely empowering our youths to investing in them. This is the paradigm we see in the international community because our youths are investible.

“Without giving any excuses, it boils down to resources; we have seen government’s resources over time dwindle. When you also go to other countries where you find that the unemployment rate stabilise for a while, it is a collaborative effort between the government and the private sector.”

“The youths form a large part of Nigeria’s 210 million population. But also, we are trying a reset that does not just emphasise certificates but skills – vocational and technical skills. That is the future of decent jobs.

“That is why the focus right now is making sure that we provide our youths with the digital skills they need to compete.

“We will have to just be patient because resources are dwindling but concerted efforts are on to make sure we bring down the unemployment numbers in our country.”

