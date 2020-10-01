Buhari’s govt worst in Nigeria’s history —Fayose | Ripples Nigeria

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday labelled President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The former governor, in his independence message to Nigerians made available to journalists, said the only thing that would give the citizens “unspeakable joy” at the moment was the announcement of the president’s resignation.

He declared that the country was “presently in coma and on life-support” under Buhari.

According to him, there was nothing to celebrate in a country bedeviled with insecurity, hunger, bare-faced corruption, and bad governance.

Fayose said: “The government is for the people and not the people for the government. It must therefore be accountable to people. The police must also be mindful of the fact that they are part of society.

“The reality is that Nigerians are not happy with the present situation of the country. More so that this present government appears to be the worst in the history of Nigeria.

“Nigerians are not happy about the debts accumulated by this government because they can’t see anything being done with the money borrowed.

“They are angry that they can no longer go to their farms, travel on the roads, and even sleep in their homes without the fear of being kidnapped, killed, or raped by armed bandits.

“Nobody wants Nigeria to disintegrate. Rather, Nigerians want to live their lives normally without minding which party is in government, and as it appears, living in Nigeria has been made extremely difficult by this government.

“Painfully, most of those who are desirous of leaving the country for greener pastures abroad are unable to do so because advanced countries are banning Nigerians from coming to their countries.

“The already weak shoulders of Nigerians are being made to carry too much burden and they have the rights to show their displeasure.”

