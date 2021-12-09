Buhari’s handlers think he’s still a soldier —Ex-Osun gov, Akande

The former Governor of Osun State and interim National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande has lamented that the handlers of President Muhammadu Buhari think he is still a soldier.

According to the ex-governor, Buhari needs to feel at home whenever he visits Lagos State or any other South-West state. He went on to blame the president’s handlers for his being too in a hurry whenever he comes around the region.

Speaking at the launch of his autobiography, titled, ‘My Participations,’ in Lagos on Thursday, Akande told the President that the people would like to show hospitality to him.

He said, “I am only uncomfortable that each time my President is travelling here, he is always in a hurry. He is our President, he is one of us. We always want him to relax and come and stay with us; you know, eat our dinner with us, let our children eat with him, touch his clothes, and let him know that we love him

“But his handlers never recognise that he is no longer growing younger. They march him; they think he is still a soldier. They march him from the Naval yard to Eko Hotel, marching him to Abuja, and that is the way they will march him throughout today, throughout tomorrow.

“We want Nigeria to be united, we want Nigeria to be peaceful, we want Nigeria to be prosperous. You and I want Nigeria, Nigeria is not yours alone, because you are our leaders, we accuse you of every wrong move.”

