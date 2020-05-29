Buhari’s last five years full of historic achievements –Presidency

The Presidency has described the last five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government as full of historic achievements.

The Presidency stated this while disclosing that the first anniversary of the Buhari government’s second term would be marked low-keyed.

This was announced in a statement Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu posted on his Facebook wall on Thursday.

He said “Narratives of the government’s achievements over the past five years which would normally would have been showcased by ministers and the party will go digital.

Read also: INSECURITY: Buhari replies critics, lists achievements

“The last five years have been full of historic achievements. Please go to the Presidential handles and read how the decades-long wishes of the Nigerian people are being met.

“‪Thank you Nigerians for entrusting the country’s government in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.‬”

Join the conversation

Opinions