Buhari’s leadership style boring, slow —Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership style as boring and suffocating.

The ex-lawmaker said this on Wednesday in an interview on Channels TVs monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

Sani faulted the President’s dilly-dallying approach in his appointment of members of his cabinet and other important portfolios in the country.

President Buhari had on Tuesday transmitted a list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and consideration.

The nominees for confirmation are Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia State) Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom State) Ekumankama Joseph Nkama (Ebonyi State); Goodluck Nana Opiah (Imo State), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano State) Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo State) and Odum Odi (Rivers State).

Speaking on the development, Sani expressed surprise over the President’s prompt decision to fill in the vacant seats, stressing that he had been notorious for delaying appointments.

He added that the President failed to inject new ideas and blood into the system, accusing him of depriving some qualified Nigerians the opportunity to serve their country.

Sani said: “I find the president’s style boring, suffocating and disenchanting. The basis for reworking the cabinet is to test the ability of ministers. My expectation of him was, for the sake of injecting new blood and ideas into the system, to look out for new people. It’s odd to begin with ministers and end with them without changing them.

“You see heads of parastatals and others finishing their tenures and getting extension. I think this kind of style is depriving a lot of competent Nigerians the opportunity to serve their country.

“As an experienced statesman who has been in the political terrain for a very long time, it’s expected of him to have known the people with fresh ideas. But this governement is slow. A simple thing that needs to be done takes eternity to take place”.

Sani charged the President to double his effort in fighting terrorism across the country and ensure a free and fair conduct of 2023 elections, adding that these would be his legacy.

