Buhari's legacy unmatched in Nigeria’s history - Lai Mohammed | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s legacy unmatched in Nigeria’s history – Lai Mohammed
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy remained unmatched in the country’s history.
Mohammed, who addressed journalists at a press briefing in Abuja, said despite the paucity of funds, the President has achieved what past administrations could not achieve in the country.
The press briefing was put together by the ministry to mark the sixth anniversary of the Buhari administration in Nigeria.
The minister said: “I want to state emphatically that while more attention has been given, especially in recent times to the security challenges facing our country, those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.
“Let me say that President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office.
“The roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development will last for generations to come and will help propel economic growth and national development.
“Never in the history of this country has any administration done so much with so little like Buhari’s government.
“It is easy to forget now, but when this administration came into office in 2015, the price of crude oil, which provides 80 percent of Nigeria’s budgetary revenues and 95 percent of foreign exchange earnings, dropped drastically and along with it, the fund available to the government.
“It is therefore, monumental that this administration has achieved so much despite the paucity of funds.
“The achievements of this administration are detailed in the roads, rail, housing, power, aviation and agriculture.
“Let me regale you with a few of these achievements: look at the ports, bridges, health, fight against COVID-19, water resources, and the economy generally.
“The Buhari government completed and is carrying out ongoing projects including the Lagos-Ibadan and Apapa-Oworonsoki expressways, Enugu-Port Harcourt and Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja dualisation.
“Others are the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria and Kano-Maiduguri expressways dualisation, Suleja-Minna highway, Milliken Hill Ngwo as well as Bonny-Bodo road.
“There is also the Second Niger Bridge, Loko-Oweto Bridge, Zungeru Hydroelectric Dam, Goronyo Dam and airport upgrades in Abuja, Lagos, and Enugu.
“Also the Apapa, Ebute Metta-Ibadan and Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Aladja Standard Gauge Lines, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano natural gas pipeline as well as Onitsha and Lekki Deep Water Ports.
“This administration has recorded milestones in the fight against COVID-19, Digital Switch Over in Broadcasting and the 1,000-village Star-Times Project.”
