Buhari’s medical check-up in UK started before 2015 – Presidency | Ripples Nigeria

The Presidency said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has been going to London for regular medical check-up before he was elected in 2015.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this to journalists at the departure wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after the Nigerian leader left the country for the United Kingdom.

The presidency announced on Monday night that President Buhari would travel to London for a routine medical check-up.

He is expected to return to the country in the second week of next month.

Shehu said: “The President is looking at the window of opportunity that has opened with the Easter Holiday. It’s a much relaxed period for everyone –Good Friday, Easter Monday, National Holidays. Then, he will use that period for his regular medical check-up.

“This is something he has done for so many years even before he came to office. Every year, he had an appointment with his doctors and he went there to do it. The only anomaly this time around is that COVID-19 prevented this kind of thing to hold in 2020. So, he has lost some period. The last time he was there was one-and-half year back.”

