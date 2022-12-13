Buhari’s minister claims Nigerian govt completed 105 power projects in seven years

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said on Tuesday the Federal Government has completed a total of 105 power projects in the last seven years.

Aliyu disclosed this at the 11th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held in Abuja.

He said 73 of the power transformers were installed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in substations across the nation.

The minister listed the completed projects to include: The 150MVA 330/132kV Interbus Power Transformer at Ughelli, Delta IV Transmission Substation and the 150MVA 330/132kV Power Transformer at Ayade Transmission Substation.

Others were the 2x150MVA 330/132/33kV Substation at Lafia, Nasarawa State, and the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Dawaki/Gwarinpa Substation which was recently completed in November 2022 under the Abuja Feeding Scheme.

These projects, according to him, added 6,216MVA to the national grid.

Despite the minister’s claim, however, power generation in Nigeria remains one of the poorest in Africa with the installed capacity hovering around 10,000 MW for a country of more than 200 million people.

