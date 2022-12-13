News
Buhari’s minister claims Nigerian govt completed 105 power projects in seven years
The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said on Tuesday the Federal Government has completed a total of 105 power projects in the last seven years.
Aliyu disclosed this at the 11th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard Series (2015-2023) held in Abuja.
He said 73 of the power transformers were installed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in substations across the nation.
The minister listed the completed projects to include: The 150MVA 330/132kV Interbus Power Transformer at Ughelli, Delta IV Transmission Substation and the 150MVA 330/132kV Power Transformer at Ayade Transmission Substation.
READ ALSO: FEC approves N6.2 billion for power projects
Others were the 2x150MVA 330/132/33kV Substation at Lafia, Nasarawa State, and the 2x60MVA 132/33kV Dawaki/Gwarinpa Substation which was recently completed in November 2022 under the Abuja Feeding Scheme.
These projects, according to him, added 6,216MVA to the national grid.
Despite the minister’s claim, however, power generation in Nigeria remains one of the poorest in Africa with the installed capacity hovering around 10,000 MW for a country of more than 200 million people.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...