Buhari’s nephew dumps APC after losing return ticket

After losing the ticket to return to the House of Representatives in 2023, Hon. Fatuhu Muhammed, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Muhammed who represents the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’Adua Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, in a resignation letter made available to journalists in Katsina on Sunday, said he had ceased to be a member of the APC with effect from 15 July, 2022.

The letter which was addressed to the Chairman of the Sarkin Yara A Ward of the party and the Chairman of Daura local government, state chairman of the APC and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, reads in part:

“This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect commencing from Wednesday, the 15 day of July, 2022. Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No. KT/DRA/10/00002

“While I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/Sandamu/ Mai’Adua Federal Constituency while working with the Party, accept my best wishes please.”

It was however not clear the next move of the lawmaker but speculations are rife that he may have perfected plans to declare for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

