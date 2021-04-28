Buhari’s nepotism, sectionalism driving agitations for Nigeria's break up – Abaribe | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s nepotism, sectionalism driving agitations for Nigeria’s break up – Abaribe
The Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, alleged on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari was leading the country to war and disintegration.
Abaribe, who is one the fierce critics of the Buhari’s administration, blamed the killings in several parts of the country on the President’s “nepotism and sectionalism.”
Speaking at the 2021 law week of the Imo State Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA), the Senate Minority Leader said President Buhari’s “enthronement of sectionalism and nepotism has caused the country to be on a freefall.”
He stressed that the activities of the herdsmen had equally helped in fueling the clamour for the country’s disintegration.
Abaribe said: “In my interactions with Nigerians across all divides and classes, you get the impression that Nigerians do not want to go to war. You also get the impression that Nigerians don’t want to be divided into many mini countries today.
“But, Nigerians are being pushed to the wall by two things: Nepotism and sectionalism of this government and ethnic triumphalism that is going on; importing people from outside Nigerian who come into this country and decimating people in this country and no effort is being made to tackle the problem because some people think they are of a particular religion or ethnic nationality.
READ ALSO: Some senators supporting Buhari blindly —Sen Abaribe
“Under the watch of the present government, Fulani militias are on a mission of conquest all over Nigeria. By infiltrating and trying to take over every region of this country, we have had to witness killings of natives, women raped, farmlands destroyed, kidnappings of citizens all over the country and forests forcefully occupied.
“The security forces that should offer protection seem to rather act as if they are in collusion with the criminals and this invading army being treated with seeming indifference. Nigerians who bear the brunt of these attacks daily, lose hope in the idea of unity of the nation.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
UCL: Man City take control of PSG tie after comeback win in Paris
Manchester City are in control of their Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain after securing a 2-1 first leg...
Ordega leaves China, joins Spanish club Levante on two-year contract
Super Falcons star, Francisca Ordega has completed a move from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua to Spanish Iberdola side Levante. The...
Federer to auction Grand Slam shoes, racquets, others to support foundation
Roger Federer is set to auction off some of the items he used on court during his journey to a...
Benzema, Pulisic score as Madrid, Chelsea play first-leg draw in UCL semi
Karim Benzema and Christian Pulisic were on target for their respective clubs as Real Madrid held Chelsea to a 1-1...
EPL top four: Leicester won’t make last season’s mistake —Iheanacho
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho says he does not want what happened to Leicester City last season to repeat itself...
Latest Tech News
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...