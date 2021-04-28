Buhari’s nepotism, sectionalism driving agitations for Nigeria's break up – Abaribe | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, alleged on Wednesday President Muhammadu Buhari was leading the country to war and disintegration.

Abaribe, who is one the fierce critics of the Buhari’s administration, blamed the killings in several parts of the country on the President’s “nepotism and sectionalism.”

Speaking at the 2021 law week of the Imo State Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association, (NBA), the Senate Minority Leader said President Buhari’s “enthronement of sectionalism and nepotism has caused the country to be on a freefall.”

He stressed that the activities of the herdsmen had equally helped in fueling the clamour for the country’s disintegration.

Abaribe said: “In my interactions with Nigerians across all divides and classes, you get the impression that Nigerians do not want to go to war. You also get the impression that Nigerians don’t want to be divided into many mini countries today.

“But, Nigerians are being pushed to the wall by two things: Nepotism and sectionalism of this government and ethnic triumphalism that is going on; importing people from outside Nigerian who come into this country and decimating people in this country and no effort is being made to tackle the problem because some people think they are of a particular religion or ethnic nationality.

READ ALSO: Some senators supporting Buhari blindly —Sen Abaribe

“Under the watch of the present government, Fulani militias are on a mission of conquest all over Nigeria. By infiltrating and trying to take over every region of this country, we have had to witness killings of natives, women raped, farmlands destroyed, kidnappings of citizens all over the country and forests forcefully occupied.

“The security forces that should offer protection seem to rather act as if they are in collusion with the criminals and this invading army being treated with seeming indifference. Nigerians who bear the brunt of these attacks daily, lose hope in the idea of unity of the nation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions