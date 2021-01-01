Buhari’s new year address empty, directionless – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday evening described President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year address as empty and directionless.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP said Buhari’s address was a confirmation that Nigeria has become “leaderless.”

The party said it was appalling that on a New Year Day, all the president could offer “a troubled and frustrated nation was a regurgitated script full of lame excuses and empty promises that address nothing.”

The statement read: “As a President, Buhari has not demonstrated the capacity to play his own part, as he claimed, having failed to find a solution for the security and economic challenges that pervade our nation under his incompetent and lethargic watch.

“The myriads of lame excuses in Mr. President’s address again underlines our national misfortune of weak leadership that is unable to resolutely confront and vanquish bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and vandals who are now holding our nation hostage, ravaging our communities, kidnapping and beheading our compatriots without restrain.

“The least Nigerians expected from President Buhari in the New Year was a decisive will to tackle our security challenges by reviewing his parade and heeding the demands by Nigerians to rejig our nation’s security architecture.”

President Buhari addressed Nigerians on Friday.

In the address, the president reviewed the performance of his administration in 2020 and outlined strategies to improve the nation’s economy and address the prevailing insecurity in several parts of the country in the new year.

