Buhari’s nomination of Onochie as INEC commissioner an act of executive recklessness –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has kicked against the nomination of a presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, as a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

CAN in a statement issued on Thursday by its President, Samson Ayokunle described Buhari’s action as an executive recklessness, a dirty slap on the populace, and a gross violation of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The Christian umbrella body in the statement noted that the nomination of his personal aide to such a sensitive position may have revealed the type of electoral legacy the President is working on.

According to CAN, when President Buhari said he wanted to leave a legacy of free, fair and credible elections, all right-thinking Nigerians were happy.

The statement by CAN added; “CAN has been praying for God to grant him the grace to do so. But the nomination of his personal aide to such a sensitive position may have revealed the type of electoral legacy the President is working on. We hereby call on the Senate to reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie.

“The nominee is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but Section 156 (1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Act No 1, 2010, states that a member of the INEC shall not be a member of a political party”.

CAN, thus stated that Onochie suffers objectivity, justice and fairness that are mandatory for every member of INEC.

“We are equally opposed to her nomination because of her unguarded remarks, public insults on credible individuals and the use of vulgar language and unprintable words against people who express their displeasure to some actions and policies of the government,” the statement noted.

