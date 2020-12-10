Buhari’s rejection of Reps’ invitation a mark of dictatorship – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to honour the House of Representatives’ invitation for briefing on the country’s security challenges as a sign of dictatorship.

The president failed to appear at the National Assembly on Thursday after he made a dramatic U-turn on his earlier agreement with the lawmakers.

Fayose, who reacted to the development via his Twitter handle, said Buhari exhibited the sign of “a dictator” by shunning the invitation extended to him by the House over worsening insecurity in the country.

He wrote: “I said it on December 1, that President Buhari won’t honour the House of Reps’ invitation on the worsening security situation in the country. Truly he didn’t.

“With a democratically elected president who does not have regard for other arms of government, how else do you describe a dictator?”

The governor urged those who supported Buhari’s ascension to power in 2015 to “publicly apologise for misleading Nigerians.”

The president had about a fortnight ago met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the lower legislative chamber on the country’s security challenges.

He later agreed to address the lawmakers on Thursday.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on Wednesday declared that the president would not address the lawmakers.

He said in a statement that the National Assembly lacked the power to invite President Buhari to speak on security matters.

