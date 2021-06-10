Buhari’s remarks on Biafra pathetic – Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s remarks on Biafra pathetic – Kanu
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Thursday, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s remarks on Biafra as pathetic.
The President had during his interview on Arise TV on Thursday morning, described Biafra as a dot in a circle with nowhere to go.
Buhari said: “That IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they will have no access to anywhere.
“And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties, I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.
READ ALSO: IPOB renews resolve for creation of Biafra in wake of Buhari’s arrest threats
“In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”
However, in a statement he personally signed and released to journalists through the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the IPOB leader said Biafra would soon be among the comity of nations in the world.
He said: “In his pre-recorded AriseTV interview, the pathetic nitwit passing off as BUHARI described Biafra as a ‘dot within Nigeria.’
“Well, hear this: The Earth is also a dot within the galaxy. But it is still as great a dot as BIAFRA shall soon be amongst the comity of nations.”
