BUHARI’s RESIGNATION: Abaribe has lost touch with Igbo’s aspiration for presidency – Ohanaeze

The Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Tuesday, described the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, as an affront for the people of South East.

The group in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Dimm Uche Ukwukwu, in Abuja, said the call was selfish and the handiwork of a fifth columnist.

Abaribe had last week asked President Buhari to resign over his perceived inability to tackle the country growing insecurity.

The statement read: “The call by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from his position as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is an affront on Ndi Igbo worldwide and Nigerians at large.

“The Senator who represents Abia South Senatorial District at the Senate has lost touch with the aspiration of Ndi Igbo having lost out in the power circles at the centre, hence he seeks to manipulate the conscience and emotions of Nigerians for his personal gains as though he has preferred a solution to our problems as a nation just to drive his own personal agenda.

“Assuming without conceding that Buhari resigns, it means Osinbajo will become President automatically against Igbo interest. So who is Enyinnaya Abaribe working for? How does his actions serve the interest of Ndi Igbo whom he is representing?

“It is no longer news that when kidnapping went to its peak in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State when Osisikankwu reigned supreme, ransoms as low as five thousand Naira was paid. Today peace has returned to the South-East and South-South under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Regrettably, the North East is still being battled to outrightly free it from Boko Haram which started under the PDP government where Abaribe belongs. He should have been the one along with his party to apologise to Nigerians for their inability to stop Boko Haram before Buhari took over.

“Today Enyinnaya Abaribe has within his personal right stood against the Buhari administration as an arch opponent, yet, Buhari has won his election twice in 2015 and 2019 without the contribution of Abaribe.

“Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo worldwide, therefore, calls on Ndi Igbo to continue to support the Buhari presidency until 2023 when he will hand over power to Ndi Igbo for the good of Nigeria and in the interest of all in the spirit of unity, patriotism and nationalism.”

