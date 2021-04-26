Buhari’s retention of Pantami in his govt absurd – PFN | Ripples Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) on Monday described the continued retention of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as absurd and ludicrous.

In a statement issued by its President, Wale Oke, and the National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmanuel Isong, the PFN stressed that the Buhari administration’s defence of the minister has shown that the government was not sincere in its fight against the Boko Haram jihadists, herdsmen, and other criminals terrorising Nigerians.

The body urged Pantami to resign from the position or get the boot on account of his antecedent.

The minister had been under increasing pressure from Nigerians to resign from the government over past comments he made in support of extremist groups.

Although Pantami had renounced the statements and pleaded for forgiveness, his remorse had failed to appease Nigerians.

The statement read: “That Pantami is still in Buhari’s government tells much about who we are and the mockery that trails us. What is the man still doing in government; why has he not resigned or why has he not been sacked?

“There are more questions than answers or are we running a government of abradacabra, the more you look, the less you see?

“To us at the PFN, the Buhari’s government is not sincere in its alleged war against Boko Haram, killer herdsmen, and other criminalities. Do we have to look beyond our shoulders for the sponsors of the mindless killings and bloodshed currently ravaging our country? The answer is no! The government knows them.

“Regardless of our religions, where we come from, and who we are, Nigeria belongs to us all as enshrined in our constitution. That’s sacrosanct and must strictly be adhered to and respected by all.

“We want to urge President Buhari to rise above primordial sentiments and sectional attachments in dealing with the issue at hand. Frankly speaking, it’s no longer at ease for the nation and its people. We want Nigeria that we can proudly call our own. The present one we are all living in is nothing to write home about.”

