Buhari’s sack of ministers, a cover-up for failures – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to sack two members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as “a cover-up for his failures in office.”.

The President had earlier on Wednesday sacked the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman; and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Sabo Nanono; in a bid to reinvigorate the government.

In a statement issued titled: “PDP to Buhari: don’t use Nanono and Mamman to cover your failures” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party vowed to commence an investigation into the President’s decision.

The statement read: “Our party is also investigating the real reason behind their sack given Mr. President’s public approach to fighting corruption by ‘easing out’ the culprits.

“The party, however, asserts that the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of the President’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress.

“The PDP posits that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness, and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.

“The party calls on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview.”

