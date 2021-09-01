Politics
Buhari’s sack of ministers, a cover-up for failures – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to sack two members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as “a cover-up for his failures in office.”.
The President had earlier on Wednesday sacked the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman; and his Agriculture and Rural Development counterpart, Sabo Nanono; in a bid to reinvigorate the government.
In a statement issued titled: “PDP to Buhari: don’t use Nanono and Mamman to cover your failures” and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party vowed to commence an investigation into the President’s decision.
The statement read: “Our party is also investigating the real reason behind their sack given Mr. President’s public approach to fighting corruption by ‘easing out’ the culprits.
READ ALSO: Why I sacked power, agric ministers – Buhari
“The party, however, asserts that the manifest inefficiency of the Buhari administration is a product of the President’s myopic and divisive approach to governance as well as the impunity and corruption deeply embedded in his administration and party, the All Progressives Congress.
“The PDP posits that even if the best hands are recruited, they will be contaminated by incompetence, impunity, disregard to rules, divisiveness, and corruption that have become the hallmark of the APC and its administration.
“The party calls on President Buhari and the APC to note that Nigerians are not swayed by the sack of the ministers but are eagerly awaiting the exit of the Buhari Presidency and the APC come May 29, 2023, as there is no hope in sight under their purview.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...