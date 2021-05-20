Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order in South-East unacceptable – Afenifere | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order in South-East unacceptable – Afenifere
The apex Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has condemned the shoot-on-sight order given to soldiers in the South-East by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the move would further threaten the unity and peace in the country.
The President gave the directive to soldiers deployed to the South-East to check the insecurity in the region.
A chieftain of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in a statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, insisted that the order would further fuel the suspicion that President Buhari did not consider the life of the Igbo ethnic group but that of his Fulani kinsmen.
Adebanjo described the directive as unacceptable.
He urged the government to explore the dialogue option.
Adebanjo said: “The rising hostility against the South-East zone since the beginning of the Buhari administration has now become a matter of great concern to Afenifere as the reality should also become a major concern of other stakeholders in the Nigerian project.”
The Afenifere leader, who described the order as “artless and heartless,” said it was targeted at the protesting Igbo youths.
