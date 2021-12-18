Connect with us

Buhari’s son appointed district head of Katsina community

Published

49 mins ago

on

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar, on Saturday turbaned President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, as Talban Daura and district head of Kwasarawa community in Katsina.

In his remark at the event, the Emir commended President Buhari for his achievements in bringing development to the emirate.

He added that the President’s feats were responsible for his son’s appointment as district head.

The monarch also commended Buhari for rejuvenating the nation’s infrastructure and economic diversification.

READ ALSO: Buhari’s son, Yusuf to marry 19-year-old Emir of Bichi’s daughter

The event was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, Kastina State Governor, Aminu Masari, his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others were the Emir of Bichi in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, and members of the Katsina State House of Assembly.

By: Udeobasi Ngozi

