Buhari’s son, Yusuf to marry 19-year-old Emir of Bichi’s daughter

Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari is set to marry Zarah Ado Bayero, the 19-year-old daughter of the Emir of Bichi.

The union between the lovebirds was confirmed by a source close to the Bichi royal palace.

The source told the BBC Hausa Service that the two families had met to discuss the relationship between their children.

Another source, said Yusuf and Zarah met in England where the former completed his undergraduate studies, while the girl was still studying.

Here are few fascinating things to note about the girl who is set to marry the President’s son soon.

Zarah, is the second daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero and she studied Architecture in the United Kingdom.

Her father is also the Chairman of 9mobile.

He was the first child born at the official residence of Kano Emirate known as Gidan Dabo.

Zarah’s mother, Farida Imam, is the daughter of famous Kano educationist, Mal Abubakar Imam (Imamu Galandanci), a former Executive Director at Afribank Plc.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, is married to Farida’s sister.

