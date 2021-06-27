Entertainment
Buhari’s son, Yusuf to marry 19-year-old Emir of Bichi’s daughter
Yusuf Buhari, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari is set to marry Zarah Ado Bayero, the 19-year-old daughter of the Emir of Bichi.
The union between the lovebirds was confirmed by a source close to the Bichi royal palace.
The source told the BBC Hausa Service that the two families had met to discuss the relationship between their children.
Another source, said Yusuf and Zarah met in England where the former completed his undergraduate studies, while the girl was still studying.
Here are few fascinating things to note about the girl who is set to marry the President’s son soon.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s son spends sixth day in hospital
Zarah, is the second daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero and she studied Architecture in the United Kingdom.
Her father is also the Chairman of 9mobile.
He was the first child born at the official residence of Kano Emirate known as Gidan Dabo.
Zarah’s mother, Farida Imam, is the daughter of famous Kano educationist, Mal Abubakar Imam (Imamu Galandanci), a former Executive Director at Afribank Plc.
The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, is married to Farida’s sister.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....