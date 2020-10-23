Latest Politics

Buhari’s speech is a slap on the face of Nigerians –Omokri

October 23, 2020
Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide address to Nigerians on the ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance.

The social commentator in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter account on Thursday, said that he was not impressed by President Buhari’s nationwide address.

According to him, Buhari’s speech on the #EndSARS protests is insensitive, a slap on the face of Nigerians and also added salt to injury.

He tweeted: “General @MBuhari slapped Nigerians in the face. Added salt to injury. Accused us of taking his disbandment of SARS as “weakness”.

“He showed his weakness by rehabilitating Boko Haram. He showed his wickedness by the #LekkiMassacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters. VERY EMPTY SPEECH,” Omokri noted.

