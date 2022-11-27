Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina claims Nigeria safer now than in 2015

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said on Sunday the current administration has tamed insecurity in the country.

Adesina, who featured in a Channels Television Programme, Sunday Politics, argued that President Muhammadu Buhari had delivered on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

He also faulted Nigerians for criticising the government despite its monumental achievements in the last seven years.

The presidential aide insisted that government was a continuum, saying no administration would solve all the problems bedeviling the country.

Adesina said: “Buhari will leave a safer Nigeria in 2023, no doubt about it. When we came in 2015, you could not be sure that Nigeria would exist in the next one month. What was happening in 2015, nobody could confidently say that Nigeria would still be on the map of the world in the next week, month and years. But Buhari took the battle to the insurgents, and there is calm in the country now compared to what we had in the past few months.

“I believe President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises to Nigeria. One thing we must understand is that there can never be a president who will solve all the problems in the country. It will never happen anywhere in the world. So this administration has done its bits, and the next one will continue the work.

“There will always be criticism, particularly in a country like this. You change the Naira, they criticize; you don’t, they criticize. Everything in this country will be criticized. So criticism particularly if they are virulent and negative should not bother us. What matters is our concentration on what we’re doing.”

