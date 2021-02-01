Buhari’s violation of COVID-19 protocols a huge national embarrassment –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condemned alleged public violation of COVID-19 protocols by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a national embarrassment.

The party also pleaded with Nigerians not to take a cue from the President.

The party stated this in a press statement titled, “PDP Expresses Dismay By Buhari’s Violation of COVID-19 Law…Charges Nigerians Not to Follow Such Examples,” by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

According to the opposition party, it was dismayed over the president’s reported violation of his own executive regulation on COVID-19, which provides for 6-months jail term for defaulters.

“It is a huge national embarrassment and gross failure of leadership that President Buhari, who ought to lead by example, is being reported of publicly violating the COVID-19 regulation, which he signed just five days ago.

“Such disregard to law and rules, which have characterized the Buhari Presidency and the APC, is largely responsible for the failure of leadership under the Buhari-led APC administration in the last five years”, PDP said.

