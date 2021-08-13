Buhari’s visit to Tinubu not about 2023 election – Presidency

The Presidency declared on Friday that President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, in the United Kingdom was not to support his 2023 presidential ambition.

The President visited the ex-Lagos State governor in London on Thursday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, in Abuja.

Adesina said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not given approval for the commencement of the 2023 electoral campaign, adding that the President cannot break the rules.

He stressed that President Buhari would only begin campaign after the APC presidential candidate has emerged.

Adesina said: “The President still has two years in his tenure of office. So for him to start supporting somebody now will just be jumping the gun.

“And you know that President Buhari will never do that. Before the 2019 election, people started to campaign for him before INEC blew the whistle for the campaign to start. He was the one who came out to say no, don’t do it. Don’t jump the gun.

“So the President himself will dare not jump the gun in terms of supporting one candidate or the other.

“Also recall that he has said that anybody who wants to be President after him should go out and work. That means the President may not be supporting anybody until maybe when the candidate of the party emerges. Knowing President Buhari, he will never jump the gun.”

