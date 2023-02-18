Building, filling station razed in Ondo tanker explosion

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in a tanker explosion at Idanre community, Idanre local government area of Ondo State on Saturday.

An eyewitness told journalists that the fire started when a tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol fell at a filling station and caught fire.

The filling station and a building beside it were completely razed down in the incident.

He said: “The tanker arrived at that petrol station this evening and as the workers in the station were transferring the fuel inside it into the underground tank, suddenly the fire began and everybody quickly ran for their lives.

“It burnt down the filling station completely and the house beside the station was also burnt. Firefighters from the state fire service later arrived at the scene and put out the fire.”

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the accident to journalists, said no casualty was recorded in the inferno.

She said: “The timely intervention of the men of the state fire service prevented the fire from wreaking more havoc.”

