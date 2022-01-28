Buildings, shops, razed as fuel tanker explodes in Onitsha

Not less than 50 shops and a building were completely razed in a fire incident that rocked Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State on Friday, after a petrol tanker laden with the premium motor spirit crashed at the popular Upper Iweka junction.

The incident, according to eye witnesses, occurred around 8:30am in front of the Relief Market located in the area, leaving many shops and buildings burnt to the ground while fire fighters battled to control the raging inferno.

The tanker was said to have lost control at a bad portion of the road on the Onitsha-Owerri expressway and rammed into a building, spilling its contents which sparked the fire.

The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the petrol tanker was carrying fuel to Obodoukwu along the Onitsha river when the accident occurred.

“Information reveals that the cause of the fire is as a result of a tanker carrying fuel by Obodoukwu junction along Onitsha river Owerri road fell.

“The situation is under control and is closely monitored. The Police and fire service are currently on ground there,” Ikenga said.

