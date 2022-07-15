Buju comes for Ruger following remark about being better than him

Nigerian singer, Buju has finally addressed Ruger’s statement about being a better artiste than him.

Ruger on Thursday during a question and answer session with his fans on the microblogging site, Twitter had bragged about being a better musician than his colleague Buju.

Ruger also mentioned that he was responsible for 100% of his success, however, Buju’s hits are primarily singles of artistes whom he has collaborated with.

Reacting via his snap chat account on Friday afternoon, Buju in his post listed several factors that makes him a more preferable artiste ahead of his colleague, Ruger who is signed to D’Prince’s record label, Jonzing World.

Speaking via his platform, Buju whose real name is Daniel Benson mentioned that their senior colleagues recognize and acknowledge his talent and musical prowess ahead of Ruger. The singer who is also known as BNXN added that he has amassed more plays across various music streaming platforms without paying more for publicity stunts.

Further, Buju admonished the Jonzing records signee to desist from ‘showing him fake love’ as he has no need for it.

In an additional quote, Buju who was previously signed to Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu’s record label, Spaceship Entertainment Records mentioned that he secures 100% of his returns from concerts and other music projects, meanwhile, Ruger only makes 50%.

In conclusion, he wrote, ‘Let’s not even talk about money’.

Read his post below.

