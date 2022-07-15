Entertainment
Buju comes for Ruger following remark about being better than him
Nigerian singer, Buju has finally addressed Ruger’s statement about being a better artiste than him.
Ruger on Thursday during a question and answer session with his fans on the microblogging site, Twitter had bragged about being a better musician than his colleague Buju.
Ruger also mentioned that he was responsible for 100% of his success, however, Buju’s hits are primarily singles of artistes whom he has collaborated with.
Reacting via his snap chat account on Friday afternoon, Buju in his post listed several factors that makes him a more preferable artiste ahead of his colleague, Ruger who is signed to D’Prince’s record label, Jonzing World.
Speaking via his platform, Buju whose real name is Daniel Benson mentioned that their senior colleagues recognize and acknowledge his talent and musical prowess ahead of Ruger. The singer who is also known as BNXN added that he has amassed more plays across various music streaming platforms without paying more for publicity stunts.
Read also:Omah Lay bashes Ruger for saying he is better than Buju
Further, Buju admonished the Jonzing records signee to desist from ‘showing him fake love’ as he has no need for it.
In an additional quote, Buju who was previously signed to Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu’s record label, Spaceship Entertainment Records mentioned that he secures 100% of his returns from concerts and other music projects, meanwhile, Ruger only makes 50%.
In conclusion, he wrote, ‘Let’s not even talk about money’.
Read his post below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...