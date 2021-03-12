Bulgaria joins others, suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Bulgaria on Friday temporary suspended inoculations of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of blood clotting after vaccination.

Bulgaria joined Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Italy, Norway, Iceland who have temporary halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to a report credited to Reuters, the country’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in a statement said the vaccine will be suspended until the European medicine regulator produces a written statement dispelling all doubts about the vaccine’s safety.

“Until all doubts are dispelled and as long as the experts do not give guarantees that it does not pose a risk to the people, we are halting the inoculations with this vaccine,” Mr Borissov said.

RipplesNigeria reported that one 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said. A pulmonary embolism is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot.

Nigeria took delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March and has since begun administration to prioritised groups.

