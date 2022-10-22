‘Bulletproof vehicles are now the lifeline of these violent times,’ Shehu Sani bemoans Nigeria’s insecurity

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has described bulletproof vehicles as a major lifeline in the face of the rising insecurity in the country.

Sani stated this on his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, on Saturday.

He wrote: “Bulletproof vehicles are becoming the lifeline of these violent times.”

The ex-lawmaker’s tweet followed the attack on the convoy of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, in Edo State.

Gunmen had on Friday attacked the cleric’s convoy along Warake road in Auchi, Edo State, and killed seven people, including three police officers.

