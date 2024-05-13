Bullied Abuja student, Namtira Bwala, sues school,demands N500m in damages

Namtira Bwala, the student of Lead British International School, Abuja, has filed a lawsuit against the college at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court for failing to provide a safe and conducive environment for learning.

A video of how the girl was bullied by her colleagues surfaced on social media recently.

In the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2341/24: Miss Namtira Bwala Vs Lead British International School Ltd, which was filed on May 9 through her lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe, the girl demanded N500 million in general damages, as well as a public apology to be published on two national dailies from the school management.

In a statement issued on Monday, Omorogbe said he was optimistic that the law suit would bring about drastic changes and adequate measures to prevent a reoccurrence of similar incodents in the school.

In the Writ of Summons, the student demanded among others;

“A declaration that by virtue of the Claimant’s studentship in the Defendant’s school, Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, the Defendant owes the Claimant a duty of care to protect her from any physical or emotional harm as well as any breach of her privacy while under the Defendant’s custody and supervision.

“A declaration that the Defendant’s failure to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain and trauma suffered by the Claimant while under the custody and supervision of the Defendant amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the Defendant.

“A declaration that the Defendant’s failure to immediately inform the Claimant’s parents of the assault and emotional trauma suffered by the Claimant while under the custody and supervision of the Defendant amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the Defendant

“A declaration that the Defendant’s failure to cause an immediate investigation into the physical assault and emotional trauma suffered by the Claimant while under its Custody and Supervision, until the video of the incident became viral on social media, amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the Defendant.

“An order directing the Defendant to issue a public apology to the Clamant in two national daily newspapers.

“An order directing the Defendant to pay the Claimant the sum of N500,000,000.00 (Five Hundred Million Naira) as general damages for the Defendant’s breach of the duty of care it owes to the Claimant, and its negligent conduct in failing to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, trauma and breach of privacy suffered by the Claimant while under the Defendant’s custody and supervision.

“Cost of this suit at N5,000,000 (Five Million Naira).

“An order directing the Defendant to pay the Claimant post judgment interest on the sum(s) awarded at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of the delivery of judgment until the judgment is fully and finally settled.

“Such orders or other orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.”

However, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

