Bundesliga: Bayern return top with win over Wolfsberg

Despite playing for more than 30 minutes with 10 men, Bayern Munich won easily at Wolfsburg to retake the top spot in the Bundesliga standings.

Within the opening 14 minutes, Kingsley Coman scored twice, and five minutes later, Thomas Muller added a third goal with a header.

Just before halftime, Jakub Kaminski scored to make it 2-1, and in the 54th, Joshua Kimmich was dismissed from the game.

However, Mattias Svanberg scored a late second goal for Wolfsburg before Jamal Musiala added a fourth for Bayern.

Read Also: Bayern sign Joao Cancelo from Man City on loan

The champions overcame Kimmich’s red card for tripping Maximilian Arnold and rallied to snap a three-match losing streak in the league.

Wolfsburg thought they had added a third in the 84th minute through Yannick Gerhardt but Ridle Baku was adjudged to have fouled Leon Goretzka in the build up.

Victory moves Bayern a point ahead of second-placed Union Berlin – who beat Mainz 2-1 on Saturday – while Wolfsburg stay seventh.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now