BUNDESLIGA: Bayern score five in Frankfurt win ahead top-of-table clash with Dortmund

Bundesliga leaders, Bayern Munich showed their preparedness for the top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund with a 5-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund narrowed the gap at the top to a single point earlier on Saturday by beating Wolfsburg 2-0 as they battle for the top this season.

But Bayern staged the perfect response despite Frankfurt scare.

Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski scored to put the hosts three goals up less than a minute into the second half.

But Frankfurt staged an unlikely fightback, scoring twice in three minutes through defender Martin Hinteregger.

However, Bayern scored two more goals, first from Alphonso Davies before Hinteregger bundled the ball over his own line following Serge Gnabry’s flick.

Struggling Frankfurt have now lost five Bundesliga games.

Bayern and Dortmund will face in Der Klassiker on Tuesday.

