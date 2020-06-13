BUNDESLIGA: Late strike earns Dortmund victory as Bayern could win title Tuesday

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are one win away from lifting the title after a late goal helped them secure victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Bayern opened the scoring following goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s error as teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee took the advantage to score on 26 minutes.

But the visitors leveled before the break when Benjamin Pavard’s own goal forced a more thrilling second half.

The match was looking to end in a draw when Leon Goretzka saved the day by nipping in to poke home the winner four minutes from time.

The Hansi Flick side will win the title for a record 30th time if they beat Werder Bremen in their next fixture on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, Dortmund defeated Dusseldorf 1-0, with a 95th-minute winner from Erling Haaland, who came off the bench.

The second-placed side, which last won the Bundesliga title in the 2011-12 season, are currently trailing Bayern with seven points on the table.

But the win against Dusseldorf means Dortmund have secured a Champions League place for 2020-21.

